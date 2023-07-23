Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $751,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $36.11 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

