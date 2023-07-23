Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $754,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,096 shares of company stock worth $4,110,272. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.