Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

