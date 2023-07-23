Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $818,000 Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 147.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In related news, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $204,456. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

