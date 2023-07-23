Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Westlake were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westlake from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

WLK stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.01. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

