Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $856,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.85 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.