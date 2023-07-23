Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $894,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comerica were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Comerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comerica from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.