Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $911,000 Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $28,894,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

ASND opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

