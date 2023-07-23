Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $923,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Azenta were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Azenta by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.