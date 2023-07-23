Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $943,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after acquiring an additional 210,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWE. Citigroup lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

