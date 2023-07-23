Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $967,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $181.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.