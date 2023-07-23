Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $972,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,540,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 226,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $226.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.73. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.99 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

