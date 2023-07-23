Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 181.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.