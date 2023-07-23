Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

