Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,975. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

