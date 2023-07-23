Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 816,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 419,338 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

