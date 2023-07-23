Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

