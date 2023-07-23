Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.