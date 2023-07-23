Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $650,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
New Relic Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00.
In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at $438,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,199 shares of company stock worth $31,997,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
