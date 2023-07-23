Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $650,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at $438,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,199 shares of company stock worth $31,997,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

New Relic Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.