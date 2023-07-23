Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $941,000 in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,197,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Laureate Education Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.07.
LAUR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th.
In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
