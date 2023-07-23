Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.0 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

