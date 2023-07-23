Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,600 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in XPeng were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in XPeng by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XPeng by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in XPeng by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Price Performance
XPEV stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price target on the stock. BOCOM International lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.
XPeng Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XPeng
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.