Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,700 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $65.19 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

