Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,000 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

UMBF opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

