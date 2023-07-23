Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,600 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Premier were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Premier by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Premier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Premier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PINC opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

