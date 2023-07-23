Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,200 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Down 2.9 %

EHC stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

