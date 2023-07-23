Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,500 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 149.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 568,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 79,118 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $79.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.44.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

