Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.