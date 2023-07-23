Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.