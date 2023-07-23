Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cable One were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cable One by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,021.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cable One Stock Performance

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $726.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $658.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $697.53. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $602.70 and a one year high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

