Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 181.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Natera were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,678,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $89,374.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,050.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,678,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,491. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NTRA opened at $49.31 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

