Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MP. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,156.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,156.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 over the last 90 days. 33.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.65.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

