Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,822 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Livent were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. B. Riley raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.23.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

