Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,700 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Globus Medical stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.