Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWSC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $23.30 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $569,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,882.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $569,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,115,882.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $36,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 136,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,923.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,147 shares of company stock worth $1,436,307. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

