Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,852,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,320 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $116.88 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

