HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) CFO Buys $99,750.00 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

