HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) VP Keith E. Forbes Buys 14,000 Shares

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) VP Keith E. Forbes acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 129,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

