Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Down 9.0% in June

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.