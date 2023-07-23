Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after buying an additional 428,190 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $105.81.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 in the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

