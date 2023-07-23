Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 727.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.4% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NGVT opened at $61.61 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

