Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aziz Mottiwala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Aziz Mottiwala sold 100 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of TARS stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

