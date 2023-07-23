Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $101.20 and a one year high of $131.09.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,538 over the last 90 days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

