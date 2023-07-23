Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $371.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.73.

NYSE INSP opened at $307.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.02 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,542 shares of company stock worth $5,599,149. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

