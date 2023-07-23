International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after buying an additional 255,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,515,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $48.18 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.97.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

International Bancshares Profile



International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

