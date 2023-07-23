Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.10.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $336.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day moving average of $281.79.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.