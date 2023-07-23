Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1181 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

