Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,663 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.65 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.