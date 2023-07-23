iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV stock opened at $358.96 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

