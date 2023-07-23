James K. Thompson Sells 2,479 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $195.59 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

